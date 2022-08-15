EUM seeks vendors for holiday boutique

GREENVILLE — The EUM Church Women’s Ministry is excited to announce its annual Holiday Boutique on Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the EUM Worship Center, 1451 Sater St., Greenville (corner of Sater Street & Sebring-Warner Road).

The Holiday Boutique is designed for artisans and home-based-business people of Darke County to connect with each other, build relationships, market their products and services or do their Christmas shopping all in a unique and festive setting. Vendor slots are open to those in the community who have in-home or family businesses, and/or offer woman or child related services.

Because they want to give back to the community, attendees and vendors will be asked to bring an item for the Pregnancy Help Center such as diapers, formula, baby clothes, etc.

If you have a home-based business and would like more information about reserving a booth at the Holiday Boutique, contact Cindy Crawford at 548-3211, ext 213 or [email protected]

For more information on Holiday Boutique other events, visit www.eumchurch.org.

