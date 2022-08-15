MVVM announces Troops in Town event

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, with support from the Ohio Motorpool, will be holding its second annual Troops in Town event on Sept. 9-11. Along with the displays inside the museum, including a Higgins boat used in WWII, displays will be expanded to the outside of the building by participants in the Ohio Motorpool.

The group will be bringing their military vehicles for the outside display portion and will be on-site for discussions or questions. Vendors will be selling military surplus and some specialty items, as well as food truck vendors for those who work up an appetite. There will be reenactors in full regalia from various eras to chat with attendees and answer any questions. One of the highlights of the event will be an outside demonstration by the 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron on Saturday and Sunday; portraying an actual airlift evacuation from triage to lift off. A program will be given by Rough Rider Teddy Roosevelt on Saturday and Sunday as well.

On Sunday, there will be a special memorial for those who perished on 9-11. There will be canon fire at the times the planes went down and lowering of four flags to half mast, followed with memorial tunes played on bagpipes.

There will be three port-a-lets available outside, with one of those being handicap accessible. The area will also be treated prior to the event against insects (chigars, fleas, ticks, and mosquitos) so please, no bare feet. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the museum directly at (937) 332-8852.