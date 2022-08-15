Greenville girls’ soccer opens regular season with win on the road

NEW PARIS — The Lady Wave traveled to National Trail High School to open the regular season against the Blazers. It only took 39 seconds for freshman Jayda Lyons to score her first high school goal for the Lady Wave. Lyons was assisted by Sami Frens.

Both teams played a very physical and aggressive brand of soccer. Frens added a great goal at 25:14 left in the first half, assisted by a perfectly placed through ball by McKenzie Pressnall. The Green Wave would lead at the half 2-0.

The aggressive play would continue in the second half with the Blazers getting on the scoreboard with a goal at 35:15 off a direct kick and a finish.

For the remaining 35 minutes of play, the two teams traded offensive attacks and counter attacks. After 80 minutes of play, the Lady Wave came out victorious 2-1 over the Blazers.

Freshman Rachel Wright in goal for the Green Wave had an outstanding match giving up a single goal in her first high school match as well.

“What a match! It was the most aggressive and physical that I have ever seen the Lady Wave. I could not be prouder of their effort and energy.” Coach Ernst stated. “For the two freshman to open their high school careers with great games, sure makes the future look bright. We had great leadership tonight; not just from the captains but from everyone on and off the field. We are really coming together.”

The Lady Wave return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a scrimmage versus Twin Valley South. Come and support Lady Wave Soccer.