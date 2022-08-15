Versailles girls’ golf places third at Celina Invitational

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

CELINA — Versailles girls’ golf placed third at the Celina Invitational on Aug. 12 at the Celina Lynx Golf Course. The team scored a 389, which tied with Minster. The tie was broken by the fifth player’s score, with Minster taking the tie breaker.

Ella Porter led the team with a 91 with Lauren Jay close behind with a 95. Emma Garrison shot a 97 and Lauren Wietholter shot a 106. Gabby Dues rounded out the team with a 126.

The team will now head into single team match ups. They have New Bremen High School, Ft. Recovery High School and Ft. Loramie High School lined up this week in three different matches.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]