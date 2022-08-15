Versailles beats Greenville in football scrimmage at Harmon Field

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — High school football is getting closer by the day. In each school’s last scrimmage, Versailles High School football defeated Greenville High School football 35-0 in three quarters of play at Harmon Field on Aug. 12.

With the season close, the scrimmage was a close simulation to what game days will be like. There were kickoffs, punts and referees along with the teams running their offense and defense.

The Tigers took control of the game early on with their run game. All five of their touchdowns came from running the ball. Head Coach Ryan Jones said the offensive line executed their blocks well in the scrimmage. The running backs took advantage of the line’s play.

“Max (Gehret) did a good job running, made some nice cuts and made some guys miss. Joel (Gehret) same thing, he’s a little more of a power back. They’re not exactly the same,” Jones said. “Same name, different game for those guys.”

The Green Wave started to come alive in the third quarter. They put together some nice drives on offense and got some defensive stops.

Head Coach Bart Schmitz said the team needs to start the games out stronger.

“We’ve got to a figure out a way to come out of the gates stronger. It took us, seemed like, two quarters to get our feet under us. That’s something we’ve got to get better at,” Schmitz said.

Greenville has time to figure some things out. Schmitz said they will watch the film and move some players around to get the team ready for week one.

For Versailles, Jones said he liked the team’s mindset coming into the scrimmage. It was better than their last scrimmage and seemed like it made a big difference. The challenge now will be to keep that same mindset going throughout the season.

“I liked it tonight, I thought it was good. It doesn’t mean we will get it every week. Now we’ve really got to be disciplined to have that type of attitude going in every week,” Jones said.

