Greenville High School hosts dedication ceremony for new field house

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School hosted a dedication ceremony on Aug. 14 for their new field house at Harmon Field. The official name of the field house is the Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic Associates Greenville Field House.

Greenville’s superintendent, Douglas Fries, said the field house is the completion of phase two of the athletic complex project. Phase one was building the Jennings Center Track and Field Complex along with installing turf at Harmon Field.

A lot of people helped build the field house. Fries said the Board of Education helped support the project financially. The design builder for the project was Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd. dba Oberer Thompson Company . The architecture and engineering was Woolpert, Inc. Finally, Mote & Associates was the criteria engineer.

Greenville City Council and employees helped the school throughout the process.

“The city of Greenville worked with the project team through all kinds of approvals and inspections. They provided us security and assistance with the project. Their partnership is greatly appreciated,” Fries said.

Fries also said the project cost just over three million dollars.

The field house features a concessions stand, booster sales office, restrooms, coaches office, training room and three locker rooms including the home locker room.

The field house is approximately an 8,724 square foot building foot print.

There is a phase three to the overall project. Fries said phase three includes new stadium bleachers, press box and lights at Harmon Field.

There could be a campaign effort in the future to raise funds for this phase.

“Phase three will need much support from the community and donors to be able to move forward. We’re hopeful for another coordinated effort between the community and schools that will make phase three of the project a reality at some point,” Fries said.

The school did release a video featuring the new field house on their Facebook page.

With phase two completed and the dedication ceremony done, athletic programs can now enjoy the new field house themselves.

“I know our teams and coaches have been itching to get started. They are officially ready to move in,” Fries said.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]