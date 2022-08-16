Versailles golf takes care of New Bremen

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE — Versailles boys’ and girls’ golf defeated New Bremen High School. Each team beat New Bremen by 20+ strokes.

The girls’ team topped New Bremen at Stillwater Valley Golf Course, 184-209. Ella Porter and Emma Garrison both led the team with a 42. Lauren Jay shot a 46 and Lauren Witholter shot a 54. To finish out the team, Gabby Dues shot a 60 and Kara Milligan shot an 80.

Porter, Garrison and Jay had the top three scores of the match.

The boys’ team defeated New Bremen at Mercer County Elks Golf Club, 176-216. Brayden Wagner shot a 43 to lead the team. The score was also the best of the match. Joe Ruhenkamp was close behind with a 44. Carson Heitkamp and Noah Covault both shot a 45. Gabe White shot a 48 and Ethan Dirksen shot a 51 to round out the team scoring.

Each golfer had a top six score in the match.

