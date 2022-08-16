Mississinawa Valley volleyball hosts Troy Christian for scrimmage

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

UNION CITY — It’s all starting to come together for Mississinawa Valley volleyball. The varsity and junior varsity hosted Troy Christian for a scrimmage on Aug. 15 in the Jackson Gym.

Head coach Nancy Whitted said the team didn’t play as well as she has seen them in practice.

“I would say maybe a 7/10 (performance). We were a little weak on our hitting tonight and usually we have a lot of good hitters,” Whitted said.

The team did play in close sets against the Eagles. The serve game and the defense helped the team make up for the times where the hitting wasn’t there.

The scrimmage was a time for the teams to tune up in a game-like setting before the season kicks off. Whitted said the team is playing at a level she expects them to be at right now. Once the team starts to get familiar with each other more, the team will continue to improve.

“We’re getting to know each other and gelling together,” Whitted said. “I expect them to be a lot more stable and work together more as the season progresses.”

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]