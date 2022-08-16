Arcanum golf kept it close with Russia at Beechwood

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School boys’ and girls’ teams hosted Russia High School at Beechwood Golf Club. The boys lost a close one, 167-159. The girls won a close one, 209-218.

Will Brubaker led the Trojans with a 35. Graham Brubaker was close behind with a 36. Aiden Psczulkuski and John Trittschuh shot a 47 and 49 respectively. To round out the team, Nate Kessler and RJ Brothers both shot a 56.

Will and Graham were the top two scores in their match. Unfortunately, the next six best scores would come from Russia.

For the Lady Trojans, Zoe Monnin and Brooke Anderson both led the way with a 49. Emma Rogers shot a 53 and Isabella Harleman shot a 58 to finish out the top four scores. Kaylee Flatter shot a 59 and Kylie Grieshop shot a 66.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]