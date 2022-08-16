Greenville cross country goes camping before season start

MARENGO — Greenville Middle School and High School athletes traveled to Heartland Retreat Center to kickoff their season and attend Camp of Champs.

Other schools in attendance the same week were: Gibsonburg, Centerville, West Liberty Salem, Springfield, Olmsted Falls, Salem, Perry, Roger Bacon and Bloom Carroll

The camp is put on by coach Ron Martin, who has hosted the camp since 1975 as a way to give back to the sport. Martin was an elite mile and 800 runner in high school, capturing league titles and setting many school records. Martin ran at Heidelburg College where he also obtained nine school records. Martin has gone on to coach many high school teams and at Tiffin and Heidelburg. Some of Martin’s accolades include conference coach of the year eight times, District Coach of the Year 12 times, State Coach of the Year in 1986-87. He has coached many All-Ohio XC runners, state champs and national champs. Many of his runner earned All-Ohio distance and All-American national championships. Martin is in the Hall of Fame at Heidelburg.

Greenville athletes have been attending Camp of Champs since 2015. Camp involves running, clinic sessions, numerous team competitions and some free time. Greenville athletes particularly seem to enjoy gaga ball. Since attending this camp, Greenville has had numerous distance runners advance to Regional and State competitions and many athletes decide to run in college.