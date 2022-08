GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special session for Friday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., for receiving sealed bids which will be publicly opened and read aloud for the Village of Hollansburg – Elm Street Sidewalk Construction project.

The Board of Commissioners holds its regular sessions on that Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. All Session meetings are held at the Commission Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.