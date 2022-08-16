Healthy Kids Running Series returns

GREENVILLE — Looking for a program that encourages kids to get up and go? Come join the fun and run with the Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) this October.

HKRS is a national, community-based non-profit that provides a fun, inclusive five-week running series for ages 2-14, designed for kids to get active, feel accomplished and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

Greenville has been offering HKRS races to the local community since 2013. Its newest coordinator, Elise Hays, has a goal to expand the program to all of Darke County.

“No matter who you are or your fitness level,” Hays said, “no runner is left behind; our volunteers make sure of that.”

Each age group runs a different race length. Not wanting to exclude any runner, Greenville’s program has added a Challengers Division, which runs a 75-yard dash for those with special needs to get in on the fun! Points for races are based off when each racer finishes.

Each racer receives a medal at the last race/awards day, and the person with the most points in each age group receives a trophy. Signing up includes a series t-shirt, five race bibs, and safety pins.

Sponsors for the series include GNB Banking, Professional Family Eyecare, Up and Running in Troy, Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes, and Chris Hays Electric.

Race dates are Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Greenville City Park at Memorial Hill to provide the runners with a true race experience. Races will last about an hour. Sign up for a single race for $10 or for the whole race series. If you sign up now through Sept. 11, you will be eligible for the early bird discount of $40 instead of $45 for the whole series; walk up registration day of is $50. If the price is a financial strain, do not let that hold you back. Contact Elise for details. Go to www.healthykidsrunningseries.org and search for Greenville’s race, or contact Elise at [email protected]

“We hope to see you there!” Elise said.

Healthy Kids Running Series Mission: To engage communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle.