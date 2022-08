GREENVILLE — Partners in Care of Darke County invites everyone to participate and enjoy the entertainment they have lined up at the Gazebo at the Great Darke County Fair every morning, Aug. 19–27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with the exception of Sunday due to the church service. Partners in Care loves to put smiles and the joys of music in your hearts. Join them and welcome those who entertain and healthcare communities.