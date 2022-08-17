Donate your old shoes and save lives

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Church of the Brethren is having another shoe collection during the month of August for the charitable organization, WaterStep. This is their seventh year of supporting this organization. All types of shoes will be accepted (except those with mold and mildew on them). Your shoes can be new, lightly used or even heavily used.

WaterStep provides life-saving technology and education to people in developing countries who lack safe drinking water. Your donation of shoes will literally save lives. WaterStep collects all our shoes and sells them to a company that pays for them by the weight. Proceeds are used to fund safe water projects all over the world.

The shoe collection drive will last the entire month of August. If you go to garage sales, let them know they can donate their unsold shoes to WaterStep. Drop off times will be Monday-Thursday, 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Greenville COB, located at 421 Central Ave., Greenville. Let’s donate.