Chapter receives foundation grant

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Versailles FFA along with 42 other organizations/schools were granted grants through the Darke County Foundation. The Versailles FFA was granted a $1,000 grant from Darke County Foundation.

The Versailles FFA plans to use this grant money along with a ACROP grant from Ohio Department of Agriculture to help benefit the community and make an impact at the Versailles Senior Citizen Center and Versailles Healthcare Center. The Versailles FFA plans to have their mechanical principles classes construct raised garden boxes (three to four) that residents can use to plant in and Versailles FFA can also help supply plants in the spring for the Versailles Senior Citizen Center.

In addition, they would like to construct two to three handicapped picnic tables for the Versailles senior citizen area and Versailles Health Care Center. Members will also help manage the garden boxes and keep them updated and well-grown to best improve the healthy lifestyles of the community. With the grant money, they intend to invest in hydroponic gardens to produce lettuce and other vegetables, again to benefit the residents at the Versailles Senior Citizen Center. They plan to offer residents lettuce and other produce throughout the fall, winter and spring and potentially have a salad bar as part of a special activity at the Versailles Senior Citizen Center.

The Versailles FFA thanks the Darke County Foundation for this grant.