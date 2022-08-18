2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

This year’s fair is breaking with tradition and will host two concerts in front of the Grandstand. Country and rock fans are going to love this year’s selections. Riley Green will hit the stage on Sunday, Aug. 21, and legendary rockers 38 Special take the stage for an unprecedented Wednesday night show on Aug. 24. Tickets are still available for both concerts.

That’s only two days of exciting events. Visitors will find there are seven more thrilling days just like those. Horse racing, tractor pulls, motorcycle racing, high school band concert and the demolition derby are events taking place in front of the Grandstand. While that would be more than most fairs can handle, it is just the beginning of what is in store at the Great Darke County Fair.

Fair goers will have plenty of livestock to see in the north end of the fairgrounds with junior fair and open class cattle, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and rabbit shows lined up. Or, head to the south end to see a variety of horse shows, including the ever-popular horse pulls, or take in a dog show or two.

Still not enough? Stroll the midways and get your fill of festival food. Try something new or find your familiar favorites. Funnel cake, elephant ears, sirloin steak, cheese curds, lemon shake-ups, sausage sandwiches, french fries… and the list goes on and on. If it’s deep fried, you can probably find it at the fair.

Do you want more? The Great Darke County Fair has it. Stop by the south end midways and enjoy the thrilling rides from PrimeTime Amusements or stop by the Gazebo for free musical entertainment from regional artists. Try your hand at horseshoes in one of their daily tournaments. Increase your knowledge at any number of educational displays or visit the Youth Building on the final Friday of the fair for the Friday Sampler. You can also see one of the cutest shows on the fairgrounds on Monday when you stop by the Youth Building for the Little Miss & Mister Darke County Fair contest.

There is so much to see and do at the Great Darke County Fair. For a full list of activities, visit the Daily Advocate booth in the Coliseum and pick up a fair magazine. The magazine has the official fair schedule. Also be sure to take a look at our four giant television screens featuring pictures taken during this year’s fair. Who knows? You might just see yourself.

Do you have pictures you want to share your favorite moments from the fair? We’d love to see them. Send them to [email protected] with “fair pictures” in the subject line. Be sure to include names of those in the pictures. They could appear in our special section in September. Also, be sure to save your favorite pictures for a contest next summer. Your picture could be featured on the cover of our 2023 Fair Magazine. This year’s winner was Leanna Welch and her “The MulletMan” photo.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]