Commissioners declare an emergency situation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.

“PAPI lights are the lights when they fly in that give them an elevation so they know where they are in relation to the ground. Well, the lights went out after 20 something years of operations,” Aultman said.

The cost of replacement is less than $100,000 and due to the emergency status, the commissioners are able to bypass the competitive bidding requirements of the Ohio Revised Code when hiring a contractor. The lead time for the replacements is between five to eight weeks, so declaring the situation as an emergency will enable parts to come in as fast as possible.

“The only thing it is currently affecting is the way they land. They have to come in from the opposite direction which is fine until they get a high wind,” Aultman said. “It’s just affecting traffic at night, but planes are just landing in the opposite direction.”

“It adds a new meaning and understanding of flying in the dark,” Holmes added.

The commissioners approved the percentage share of 30% for 2023. The commissioners received a letter yesterday from the budget commission to be approved with all the funds and rates.

“Thirty percent has been quite the standard rate,” Aultman said. “It has been determined of the last few years.”

Stegall said Darke County is one of the few counties in the state that takes a little bit of the amount, as they are allowed to take up to 50 percent.

The amounts and rates approved for the authorization of necessary tax levies and certifying to the County Auditors were as follows: the Ten Mill Limitation for the General Fund is at 3.0 Mills with revenue sitting at $4,033,960.

“For the ones with no limitations is the Mental Health Levy that expires in 2031 Duplicate for two mills and a revenue of $1,948,950, for the Mental Health Levy- Continuing Period Of Time for 1.30 mills with a revenue of $1,266,090, and the Tri County Mental Health Levy- Expired in 2021 is 0.6 mills with a revenue of $618,040,” Aultman said.

A transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Municipal Court and Sheriff were approved. In order to cover visiting Judge fees for the remainder of the year for the DC Municipal Court, a total of $3,000 was transferred from the Acting Judge fund into the Visiting Judge Fees fund. A total of $45,000 were transferred for the DC Sheriff in order to cover the fuel for the remainder of the year.

The commissioners look forward to seeing everyone at The Great Darke County Fair running from Aug. 19 -27.

“I hope everybody has a wonderful time at the fair,” Stegall said.

“Enjoy the fair, be safe as you go,” Holmes added. “My family is looking forward to it.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway St., Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

