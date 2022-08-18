Photo op for Jr. Fair Winners!

GREENVILLE — Attention Jr. Fair Award Winners!

The Daily Advocate would like to showcase all the award winners and their winning animals from the Darke County Fair. Due to the amount of events and participants, the paper is asking for community support as we try to give credit where credit is due.

If you or your loved one would like to be showcased, please submit a photo of you, your trophies, ribbons (and your winning livestock) to [email protected] no later than Friday, Sept. 2. Photos should be sent with the individuals full name, the club/organization they represented, and their award(s). We look forward to showcasing all the great accomplishments from The 2022 Great Darke County Fair.

To submit pictures, email [email protected] For questions contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi [email protected] or Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected]