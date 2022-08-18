DCCT will present Romantic Fools

GREENVILLE — Darke County Civic Theater (DCCT) will be presenting another Fall Dinner Theater at Montage Cafe this year. While DCCT is known for presenting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater’s at Montage, this year’s fall selection is a scripted adult comedy entitled “Romantic Fools.”

Romantic Fools consists of 12 two-character comedies examining love, lust, dating, and romance – from a date with a caveman (Find Me a Primitive Man) to the surprise frustrations of having a perfect mate (The Stepford Guy). With influences of Monty Python, Saturday Night Live, Jules Feiffer, the Marx Brothers, and classic vaudeville comedy, these sketches vary in style but all celebrate the inherent comedy of male-female relationships.

While the production may be slightly different than what audiences are used to, the format remains the same. Dinner Theater’s take place at Montage Café in Greenville. Ticket cost is $30 by cash or check, $31.50 by credit card. Ticket cost includes dinner, desert, non alcoholic drinks, and the performance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Please arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. to ensure you are ready for the show to start at 6:30 p.m. Performances dates are Oct. 21 and 22. To purchase tickets, email DCCT at [email protected] with the following information – Party Name, Party Size, Contact Phone Number, 1st Choice for Tickets, 2nd Choice for Tickets, Preferred Payment Method. Visit www.darkecountycivictheater.org for more information.