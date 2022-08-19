Greenville drops season opener at Eaton

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

EATON — The Greenville High School football team were right there at halftime. The Green Wave entered the third quarter down 21-13. Then Eaton High School took over the game.

Eaton defended their home field and defeated Greenville 44-13. The Eagles had 472 yards of total offense and averaged just over 10 yards per play.

At the start of the second half, Greenville thought they had a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff. However, the referees called the Eaton player down and the Eagles eventually scored. Eaton scored on their first two possessions of the second half.

The Green Wave did catch a break in the game. In the second half, the Eaton returner muffed a punt and Greenville recovered the ball on Eaton’s side of the field.

Greenville eventually got down to the 2-yard line. On fourth and two, they couldn’t convert. They were shut out in the second half.

Head coach Bart Schmitz said the team couldn’t respond to the adversity they faced in the second half.

“When things don’t go your way, that’s when your character is tested and you have to dig a little deeper and find a way to respond. We didn’t do that, that’s something we have to work on,” Schmitz said.

In the first half, Greenville kept it close. After giving up a first play touchdown for Eaton, the Green Wave responded.

Brock Short took a short pass 23 yards to the house to get within one of the Eagles. Right after Eaton extended their lead, Short ran for an 80-yard touchdown to stay close.

Schmitz was proud of Short’s performance today and knew he needed to get the ball with room to work.

“Brock is as good as they come. We’re trying to find ways to get him the ball so he can do his thing,” Schmitz said. “That takes 10 other guys on the field around him to do their job.”

Eaton did the rest of the scoring from that point on. The skill position players for the Eagles gave the Green Wave fits defensively.

Eaton running back Cordis Berard ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Their leading receiver, Leslie Orr, had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles stretched out the Greenville defense to slow down their defensive line.

“They made us play in space. They took advantage of it,” Schmitz said.

For Greenville, Short finished with 131 yards rushing on 21 attempts and led the team in receptions with three and receiving yards with 74 and a touchdown.

Evan Manix got the start at quarterback. Manix went 7 for 11 with 106 yards passing and a touchdown. He also had 29 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Greenville will now turn their attention to conference play next Friday as they will host Stebbins High School at Harmon Field. Game will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST.

