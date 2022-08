Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

Here are all of the score from Week 1:

Arcanum 0 at South Adams 35

Ansonia 36 at Riverside 14

Mississinawa Valley 20 at Bucyrus 48

Tri-Village 51 at Troy Christian 20

Versailles 31 at Celina 6

Greenville 13 at Eaton 44

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]