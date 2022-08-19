Premier Health sponsors Sunshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Premier Health as a major sponsor of the event.

Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. The Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Greenville is located across from Wayne Healthcare at 742 Sweitzer Street. The facility houses the cardiology practice plus other medical specialties.

To register for the Sunshine 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Early entry fee is $18 (age 15 and over) and $15 (age 14 and under) until Sept. 8. Fee includes long-sleeve t-shirt, goody bag, homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, childcare and age-group awards. After Sept. 8, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under may register for $5 without t-shirt. Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic course that winds through Greenville Park and over the iconic swinging bridge.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]