Stagelight Players hold auditons for Macbeth

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for their fall production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Auditions will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. in Room 427 at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

The Shakespearean tragedy tells the story of Macbeth, who receives a prophecy from three witches that, with the encouragement of his wife, leads him to kill the Scottish king and take the throne for himself.

Auditions will last an hour and 30 minutes, consist of cold readings from the script, and are open to all actors. It is not required to be a student of Edison State. Those auditioning should bring all conflicts for rehearsals and production dates.

Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 5, with production dates running from Oct. 21-30. Edison State adjunct faculty member Matt Beisner is directing the play. For more information, email Beisner at [email protected]