Patchwork of Creative Ideas at the fair

GREENVILLE — All are invited to The Friday Sampler – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas, on Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Youth Building at The Great Darke County Fair. This is a free event, open to all community members. This is the 37th year for the Friday Sampler at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by the 2011 Darke County Agricultural Society and the OSU Extension, Darke County.

“Boutiques of Broadway…Fashion for Every Woman!”

Better You Boutique, created by Hannah Anderson, is a women’s boutique that is always carrying the trendiest styles. Their chic and contemporary clothing plus accessories is perfect for creating a variety of looks. They are always adding new items to their collections, making it easy to find something different and trendy.

Ciao Bella Boutique offers unique styles for all shapes & sizes. In 2014, Ciao Bella was started on hopes and dreams in the home of Renee Rosenbeck. All their pieces are ordered in small quantities to keep your look unique and their offerings new and fresh. New styles are added to the shop and website regularly so your closet can always be on the cutting edge of style.

Join Hannah and Renee as they share the latest fashion trends of Broadway, helping each of us feel confident and beautiful.

“Scams and Theft by Deception”

Many Ohioans become victims of scam artists and criminals. Criminals use our trust in others to exploit large sums of money each year, and many of these crimes go unreported. During this segment, you will learn what scams and theft by deception are, how to recognize a scam before you become a victim, and the steps to take if are worried you have become a victim. Knowing the proactive steps on how to protect your identity, your finances, and your family is the first line of defense. Join Mark Whittaker, Darke County Sheriff, as he guides you on how to stay safe from scams and theft by deception.

“Fabulous Flowers – Designing Beautiful Floral Arrangements”

Gina & Caitlin Miller are sisters and co-owners of Miller Flowers, a greenhouse, florist, and flower farm in rural Greenville, Ohio. Over 27 years ago, their parents founded Miller Flowers. After taking ownership of the business in 2014, they added a florist & flower farm turning the seasonal business into a full-time operation. Over the years, their design style & brand has developed into a non-traditional garden-inspired style. Flower education is one of their core values. They offer workshops and garden seminars year-round. It is their desire to provide the community with hands-on knowledge and inspiration to use in their home gardens. Join Caitlin as she shares her love of floral design, teaching us how to create beautiful floral arrangements.

“T-shirt Quilts, Preserving Memories!””

What do you do with the t-shirts from high school, 5K races, special events, clubs, and many other places that hold special memories? Melissa J Rupp has enjoyed telling personal stories through dozens of t-shirt Quilts! These repurposed shirts, which are sometimes hard to let go of, are creatively assembled into a useable quilt. In this session, you will learn the steps and basic process for starting your quilt project, creative variations to add interest, as well as seeing a wide variety of completed t-shirt quilts. Join Melissa as she shares her passion of quilting to preserve memories.

Presentation Schedule:

9-9:15 a.m. – Welcome to the Friday Sampler

9:15-9:30 a.m. – Town Squares Quilt Club

9:30-10:30 a.m. – “Boutiques of Broadway…Fashion for Every Woman!”

10:45-11:45 a.m. – “Scams and Theft by Deception” – Sheriff Mark Whittaker

11:45-1:00 p.m. – Lunch

1–2 p.m. – “Fabulous Flowers – Designing Beautiful Floral Arrangements” – Caitlin Miller

2:15–3:45 p.m. – “T-shirt Quilts, Preserving Memories!” – Melissa Rupp