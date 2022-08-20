Sutter joins EverHeart team

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Jennifer Sutter as an After-Hours LPN to their care team. Sutter graduated from Miami-Jacobs Career College.

Sutter was inspired to work with EverHeart Hospice to have the opportunity to give more one-on-one time to her patients.

“I chose to work in the hospice field to help families and patients at the end stage of their life and to give them my compassion and knowledge,” shared Sutter.

Sutter’s hobbies include bonfires and spending time with family. Her family includes spouse Shawn, daughter Taylor, and pet dog Gideon.