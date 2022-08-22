Tri-Village volleyball couldn’t comeback from 0-2 in season opener

Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village High School volleyball played two different games against Marion Local High School on Aug. 20. The Patriots lost to the Flyers 3-1 in their season opener.

The first two sets didn’t go as planned. Tri-Village lost 25-6 and 25-9 in the first two. Head coach Chris Brewer said the inexperience got the best of the team in the first two sets.

“The first two games we played a little scared and got in our own heads. We’re obviously a better team than that,” Brewer said.

The players then seemed to settle down after being down 0-2. They won the next set 25-19 and looked more confident. The Patriots made less mistakes in the third set and started to hit there spots.

The 0-2 deficit would be too great to overcome. Tri-Village lost the fourth set 25-20.

“To be able to play toe-to-toe with them in the last two (sets), it should make the girls feel good about where they’re at,” Brewer said. “I wish we came out like I knew we could, just like that, and play them toe-to-toe the whole way.”

This was the first varsity game for a lot of the players on the team. The team seemed to have played nervous in the beginning.

Brewer said they should be getting out to better starts once they gain more experience. It will take time for them to get into a groove faster in matches, for now.

“We got a freshman out here in a big role. We’ve got girls in their second year out here in big roles. It’s going to take games for them to get more comfortable,” Brewer said.

Tri-Village will have another home match coming up against Troy Christian. It will be on Aug. 23 and start at 5:30 p.m.

