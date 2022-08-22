August Garden of the Month winner is Chris Dickey

Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Garden Club is proud to announce the August Garden of the Month winner. Chris Dickey’s garden and window boxes were chosen for all of her lovely perennials and annuals including the pink bubble-gum petunias in her window boxes. Congratulations Chris your garden is lovely! The Arcanum Garden Club has been awarding Garden of the Month winners for many years. The club itself began in 1939 with the goal to beautify the community. The club’s activities include designing seasonal decorative pots throughout the town, planting flowers in Ivester Park, Generation Square and at the Arcanum Public Library.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the following September event including the first Saturday Open House Hours on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are recommended for the use of the research library but not mandatory. On Sept. 8, 7 p.m., they will host a program about the Dayton Racquet Company. The Dayton Racquet Company was the only company in the world to manufacture steel frame and steel strung racquets for tennis, badminton, squash and paddle tennis. During WWII, The Munday family’s factory was converted to 100 percent war time work. Come and share your memories or experiences if you worked there or remember any stories about the factory. The AWTHS has a photo of the WWII dedication in their collection.

The AWTHS will also be hosting “Open Doors” for Ohio Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. They will be featuring special guest, Hannah Weist, who is a history enthusiast both personally and professionally. She is a historical interpreter at Carriage Hill Farm, an 1880s living history site. At this event the topic will be See it! Save it! Preserve it! Visitors will be able to explore some of AWTHS extensive collections, but also learn more about preserving treasured family heirlooms at home. Local historical researcher, Hannah Wiest will be available throughout the afternoon to answer questions, make suggestions, and provide resources on best storage practices and materials. She will also give a formal presentation titled “See it! Save! Preserve it!” at 2 p.m. on how to safely handle and preserve a variety of different specific heirlooms like photos, documents, textiles, and more so they can be enjoyed for generations to come. Feel free to bring an heirloom with you for specific advice, stay for the presentation, or just stop in to learn more about Arcanum, the historical society, and its collection.

The Village of Arcanum will be holding their second annual Purple Heart Ceremony on Sept. 17. The event will begin with a Purple Heart Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the school parking lot. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Arcanum VFW Post 4161 at 11:30 a.m. Arcanum VFW Post Commander, Kevin Mallonee, will serve as the speaker at the event. He will be giving a speech on the honor and history of the Purple Heart Medal. The VFW will have lunch options available for purchase immediately following the Ceremony. The VFW is located at 311 South Albright Street.

Eleven girls and three boys competed for the top prize at the Little Miss & Mister Brick Street contest. Congratulations to Kyndslee Kendig who earned the title of Little Miss Brick Street. She wore a beautiful yellow Princess Belle type dress and looked stunning as she answered questions. The first runner-up for the girls was Navee Morris and second runner-up was Karmen Morrison. Little Mister Brick Street Leiton Matheson was crowned after he shared his fascination with corn dogs from how to make them, dip them in ketchup, and share the activity with his mother. Earning first runner-up was William Burns and the second runner-up was Nolan Yeagle. Additional girls in the competition were Charlee Layne, Rowan Reier, Grace Schwieterman, Olivia Huffman, Mea Baker, Harlee Miller, Sadie Mae Bourne and Kierra Emrick. Congrats to all who participated.

Special thanks to the Arcanum Athletic Boosters for their generous donation of $35,000 from the for resurfacing of the track.

