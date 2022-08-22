By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced on two different drug charges. Both cases can hold a penalty of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge, all of which are not mandatory. Johnson, who is currently serving time for driving under suspension, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision on the drug charges, 100 hours of community service, pay restitution, and 52 days with 52 days credit. Failure to comply could result in 12 months of incarceration to be served concurrently with two years of post release control.

Michael L. Bunger, 36, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. The maximum penalty is 12 months incarceration, and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory, but this sentence can be served consecutively to the penalty that has been suspended in another case. Bunger was sentenced to the same conditions and supervision at his previous sentencing, and Judge Hein also sentenced him to a CBCF program and told him to think about a relocation plan to change his normal way of life. Failure to comply will result in up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine to be served concurrently with his previous case.

Matthew J. Cain, 37, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea Friday to one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. If found guilty, Cain faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. When discussing bail, defense attorney David Rohrer spoke about the alleged victim’s thoughts and feelings regarding the case.

“Your honor, the alleged victim, his wife, is in court today, and I know she would like to have the no contact order dismissed,” Rohrer said.

State prosecuting attorney Kelly Ormsby appeared on behalf of Jesse Green and said since the defendant had appeared in court and was compliant with a summons, the state has no objection to continuing Cain’s own recognizance bond. Judge Hein took into consideration the wife’s testimony, the public’s safety, and pretrial supervision notes and agreed to remove the no contact order.

Judge Hein warned Cain that seeing him in a new case would not be a good thing, so despite the no contact order being removed, he still has to be a model citizen as if the restriction was still in place.

Cain’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Amy M. Fields, of Hamilton, appeared for a pretrial court date on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Defense attorney Nicole Pohlman was appointed to represent Fields, and her next court appearance will be on Sept. 22.

Joseph M. Cheadle Jr., of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea via video conference for once count of trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the second degree. If convicted, Cheadle faces up to eight years in prison and a minimum mandatory fine of $7,500 up to $15,000. His next court appearance will be Sept. 22 with a continuance of his own recognizance bond.

Rachel E. Calvert, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft and/or grand theft, a felony of the fifth degree. The maximum penalty is 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Both the state and defense agreed Calvert should be granted a personal recognizance bond, and the case was set for Sept. 19.

Simon J. Jennings, 19, of Portland, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. If found guilty, Jennings faces up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. The charge has a firearm specification, and if it is proven, there will be an additional penalty of a mandatory three years in prison. Jennings’ next court appearance is set for Oct. 3.

Zachary R. Smothers, 20, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment. The penalty on count one of assault, a felony of the fourth degree, is up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Count two is called obstructing official police business, a felony of the fifth degree, and it carries up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Smothers will appear in court on Oct. 13.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]