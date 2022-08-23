Christmas Surprise quilt raffle

VERSAILLES – “Christmas Surprise” is the name that has been chosen for the third annual quilt raffle that will benefit Burkettsville Neurological Center. They do not receive any government funding and rely only on donations and the generosity of others.

This year’s quilt, as in the past, was a wonderful group project by ladies from Russia and Versailles. They decided on a Christmas theme, since they’ve already done a patriot and a fall themed quilt. Each block done by the members reminds them of the holiday season.

Tickets are available in Versailles from Rosie Pierron and Carolyn Francis (937-526-5915). In Russia, contact Betty York, Cindy Goubeaux, Diane Grillot, Ellen Heffner, Janice Armstrong, Wanda Monnin, Marilyn Sherman, Mary Ann Bohman, Trudy York and Marilyn Monnin (937-205-6524); leave your name and phone number and they’ll get back to you.

Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5. The drawing will be Nov. 8 at their regular meeting. Please consider helping them with this worthy cause, the Burkettsville Neurological Center does amazing work at no cost to the families.