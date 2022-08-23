Wuebker and Hesson selected talent show

VERSAILLES – Andrew Wuebker and Dalton Hesson of the Versailles FFA were selected from their auditions to compete in the National FFA Talent Show program. The 2022 National FFA Talent Showcase will be held Oct 24-29 as part of the 94th National FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wuebker, Dalton Hesson and Mora Mezie of Arcanum-MVCTC FFA will compete in the National FFA Talent Show and perform throughout sessions at the National FFA Convention and special events associated with the convention. A special thanks to Mason DeMange, Versailles High School Music Teacher for helping assist with the audition tapes. The three students all competed and performed at the 2022 State FFA Convention in May. Wuebker will be a sophomore this fall and is the son of Alan and Sarah Wuebker and Hesson is a 2022 graduate of Versailles High School and the son of Doug and Sherry Hesson.