Edison State’s Drive for Scholarships a success

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed beautiful weather at the scenic Troy Country Club golf course during its 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 29. The event welcomed 96 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $22,459 for scholarships, bringing the total funds raised through the annual event to $55,541.

All proceeds directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education. The funds raised in this year’s event will provide 22 $1,000 student scholarships. Recipients of the scholarship can pursue their educational and career goals with less financial worry.

“With the Drive for Scholarship, I’m now free of any financial burden, which allows me to finish my school career strong,” said Madisyn Allen, who received a Drive for Scholarship during the 2021-2022 academic year while pursuing a Medical Assistant certificate.

Nursing student Emily Kindell said, “Being diagnosed with a learning disability, I had reservations concerning my ability to succeed. Receiving this scholarship convinced me that I do have what it takes to become a nurse.”

“The extra scholarship funding really helps to keep me motivated and focused on my goal,” added accounting major Jennifer Wentz, who also received a Drive for Scholarship during the 2021-2022 year.

The Akers Packaging Service Group team placed first in the scramble, consisting of the following golfers: Al Rister, Seth Rister, Clark Manson, and Tom Christy. Placing second was the Waibel Energy Systems team, consisting of Gordon Fairchild, Shay Moran, Nathan Lammers, and David Conklin. Third place was taken by the TDW Investments team, consisting of Tyler White, Kyle Nobel, Brad Ellis, and Damen Patel.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, the scramble included lunch, a putting contest, a skins game, and raffle prizes. The putting contest winner was Eric Noble.

Event sponsors included Driver sponsors Credent Wealth Management, Edison State, and Franklin University; $10,000 Cash Prize sponsor Buckeye Ford; Hospitality Cart sponsor Greenville National Bank; Lunch sponsors Premier Health/UVMC and Wilson Health; Prize sponsors Airstream, KTH Parts Industries, and VPP Industries; Putter sponsors Akers Packaging Service Group, Clark Schafer Hackett, Doreen and Len Larson, Park National, Realty 2000 Group, Waibel Energy Systems, and Bettye and Ray Laughlin; Student Scholarship sponsors Greenville Federal and DH Productions; Golfers Team Picture sponsor Greenville Federal; Tee/Green sponsors Akers Packaging Service Group, Baird Funeral Home, Brethren Retirement Community, Bright Ideas, Bruns General, Crown Equipment Corporation, D&S Construction, Edward Jones-Chris Slattery, Fifth Third Bank, Fry & Company CPAs, Hamler Gingrich Insurance Agency, Hartzell Propeller, KNM Automotive, Koverman Staley Dickerson, Koverman Staley Dickerson: Wayde Davis; Littman Thomas, Marias Technology, Market Smart Solutions, Mutual Federal, NKTelco, Inc., Orbis, Oregon Group Architects, Picture Perfect Photos & Design, Primary EyeCare Associates, Scott Family McDonalds, Sentinel, SHP, Versailles Exempt Village Schools, Victory Machine & Fab, Wayne HealthCare, Westerheide Construction, Rick and Beth Hanes, Brian and Emma Swiger, John and Ginger Warner, and DH Productions.

Committee members for this year’s event included Co-Chairs Jeff Kneise, Greenville Federal, and Chris Slattery, Chris Slattery-Edward Jones Investments; Matt Kiehl, Wayne HealthCare; Zach Kiehl, Sentinal; Dr. Rick Hanes, Edison State; Bruce McKenzie, Edison State; Christina Raterman, Edison State; Julie Slattery, Edison State; and Chris Spradlin, Edison State.

The fifth Annual Drive for Scholarships will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Troy Country Club. For additional information, email [email protected]