Greenville boys’ golf loses in tiebreaker to Sidney

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team lost in a close match to Sidney High School on Aug. 22 at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Both teams were tied at 190 at the end of the match. It came down to the fifth highest score between the teams and Sidney won by two strokes.

Ethan Sunsdahl led the Green Wave with a 40. Aidan Honeyman was second with a 48. To round out the scoring, Bryce Blumenstock shot a 50 and Mason Shuttleworth shot a 52. The fifth score for Greenville was Spencer Archey with a 53. Cooper Hunt also played and shot a 58.

Greenville is now 1-4 on the season. They will next play on Aug. 29 against Tippecanoe High School at Turtle Creek.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]