Greenville girls’ soccer shutout in home opener

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School girls’ soccer team had their home opener on Aug. 22 against Celina High School.

The first half went decent for the Lady Wave. They went into the half down 3-0 after not having a lot of attacking opportunities.

However, the second half was not as kind to Greenville. Celina scored six more goals to win the game 9-0. At one point, Celina scored three goals in three minutes.

Head Coach Dave Ernst said it was a tough-played match, but the team couldn’t get over their mistakes.

“We played hard, we played with them in the first half,” Ernst said. “We had some mental mistakes and things we just ran out of. We’re getting better every week.”

The Lady Wave couldn’t get any offensive momentum going. Any time they moved the ball down field, Celina responded.

Senior captain Lilly Lowe said the team needed to play their opponents game. They can’t afford to back down.

“We have all the athleticism, we have all the movement, we have it. It’s just putting together that we have to work on,” Lowe said. “After some of the girls watch the tape, they’ll see things they’ve done.”

Lowe also said it’s up to her and fellow captain junior Kaelyn Gump to build the team’s confidence back up after the game. Gump echoed a similar statement that the team needed to be more confident going into this game.

“We went into the game scared and played really timid. We didn’t play with aggressiveness. Next time, we have to have more self confidence going into the game,” Gump said.

The team will need to quickly put this game behind them as the soccer season is in full swing now. They will host Troy High School on Aug. 24 for their first conference game of the season.

