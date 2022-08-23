Arcanum, Tri-Village boys’ golf collect wins at Beechwood

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — It was a busy day at Beechwood Golf Course on Aug. 22. Two boys’ golf WOAC matches took place at the course.

First, Arcanum High School defeated Ansonia High School 171-195.

For the Trojans, Will Brubaker led the team with a 36. Behind him, Graham Brubaker and Aiden Psczulkoski both shot a 44. John Trittschuh finished the scoring with a 47. Nate Kessler and Sam Rose shot a 52 and 54 respectively.

For the Tigers, Owen Locke led the team with a 44. Devin McKenna and Maverick Sanders tied for second with a 50. Garrett Brown shot a 51 and Byron Young shot a 52 to finish out the scoring. Will Kammer shot a 56 as well.

While that match was going on, Tri-Village High School was taking on Dixie High School a few holes away. The Patriots won their match up, 179-183.

Tri-Village was not playing with their normal varsity roster. Sophomores Ryder Brummett and Wesley Osborne made their varsity debuts for the team win.

For the second time this year, Trey Homan led the team in scoring with a 40.

The Patriots have won their last three matches; all at Beechwood.

