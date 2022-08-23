By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Werner and Krueger crowned 2022 Little Miss and Mister.

The 2022 Great Darke County Fair hosted its annual Little Miss and Mr Contest Monday Aug. 22 in the Youth Building. The theme for the night, A Night On Broadway.

The 2022 Little Miss Darke County Fair is Emma Werner. Emma is the daughter of Daniel and Kimberly Trostel. She had the crowd awing at her question answers, especially when she said she “wanted to clean teeth like her mom”.

The 2022 Little Mister Darke County Fair is Kip Krueger. Kip is the son of Chuck and Anissa Krueger. Kip brought the stage to life as Alexander Hamilton, and had the crowd laughing as he proudly proclaimed that he wanted to be a “zoo animal” when he gets older with his favorite animal being a tiger.

This year’s line of judges found it hard to pick their top winners because all the young men and women were outstanding.

“There are a lot of cute costumes,” Judge Christine Randall said.

“It made it hard to judge this year,” 2004 Little Miss Darke County Taylor Hackney added. “They were all so good.”

A special thank you goes out to the sponsors for the event. Spirit Medical Transport sponsored the contest, The Daily Advocate/Early Bird sponsored the winners’ bikes, Millers Greenhouse provided the bouquets, and Dennis Kolp, Willy (Will Williams), Carol Seitz (Put Put Golf), Carl Dearwester, Fiske Fry (Jerry Price), Primetime Amusements, and Coles Treats (Cole Kennedy) sponsored the prizes.

2022 Little Mister and Miss Darke County Fair Winners:

Little Mister Darke County: Kip Krueger

1st Runner-Up: Harvey Trostel

2nd Runner-Up: Luke Hines

3rd Runner-Up: Asher Manolo

2022 Little Miss Darke County Fair: Emma Werner

1st Runner-Up: Elliana Farmer

2nd Runner-Up: Baylor Strikeleather

3rd Runner-Up: Kyndslee Kendig

