Bassmasters host BBBS fishing day

SIDNEY — Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and their “Littles” recently enjoyed a Youth Day Fishing Derby. The Fishing Derby was sponsored by the Shelby County BassMasters with over 40 volunteers and Littles in attendance. This annual event was held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the home of Mike Meyer in Fort Loramie. The outing included a cookout for all BassMaster members, their children, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers and Littles. The fishing event concluded with an award ceremony for the top fishermen in several age categories.

The Shelby County BassMasters were able to put on this event as a result of local fishermen participating in bass tournaments throughout the year with a modest portion of the entry fee going toward the purchase of individual poles for each child. Other donations were received by Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Hartzel Industries, Sons of the American Legion Piqua, Dannon Corporation, Davis Meats, Spillway Bait and Tackle, Vanderhorst’s wax worms, Mike Meyer, Russ Michaels, and Viki Tipps.

Katie Price, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, stated, “We are so grateful for the Shelby County BassMasters for not only coordinating this truly exciting event each year, but for fully embracing the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Thanks to BassMasters’s one-to-one mentoring, the children who participate learn far more than the step-by-step process of fishing. They learn patience, problem solving, and appreciation for the outdoors.” Price continued, “We are also grateful that Mike Meyer has graciously allowed us to use his pond for this event year after year. The kids have created lasting memories of reeling in fish, developing new friendships, and sharing a meal together. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is truly fortunate to have so many partners who believe that all youth should achieve their full potential!”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is a non-profit organization that offers a unique, one-to-one mentoring model that develops relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Match activities are at the basis of all the mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters offers for children and volunteers. Presently, the Shelby & Darke County agency has 97 matches with a list of over 40 children in need of an adult volunteer. Volunteers are required to meet with their Littles two times per month, offering support, fun, and educational activities. These activities can be scheduled around a volunteer’s calendar and offer a fantastic way to have a positive impact on youth in our community.

They are currently recruiting Bigs and Littles for both our Site-based and Community-based programs. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a mentor, call the Sidney office at 937-492-7611 or the Greenville office at 937-547-9622. You can also visit our website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Partner agency for both Shelby and Darke Counties.