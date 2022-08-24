Giveaways at late summer blood drive

DAYTON — Summer is rushing into fall and Community Blood Center is rewarding donors with multiple gift and prize opportunities for helping avoid a severe slump in the late-summer blood supply.

Register to donate Friday, Aug. 26 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton candy and get a free $10 Speedway gas or a $10 Kroger gift card. The free gift card giveaway continues Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Dayton CBC.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Aug. 22-27 is the final week of the August “Pick Your Prize” drawings. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC is entered in the final drawing. The winner will get to choose from a PlayStation 5 game console, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

It’s the “ninth inning” of CBC’s “Step Up to the Plate” summer campaign. Register to donate with CBC by Friday, Aug. 27 to be entered in the grand prize drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Reds vs. Rockies game followed by the Cole Swindell concert at Great American Ball Park, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.

###