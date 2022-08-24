Immortal Rock Festival coming to Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Immortal Rock Festival is coming to Versailles on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4. The festival will be held at the BMI Event Center, 791 E. Main St., Versailles.

This inaugural event is a three-day music festival featuring 11 classic Christian metal/rock bands that you will not want to miss. Scheduled to perform are Barren Cross, Whitecross, Sacred Warrior, Daniel Band, Les Carlsen-the voice of Bloodgood, Saint, Human Code, Classic Petra Resurrection, Fear Not, Deny the Fallen, and Chaotic Resemblance. There will also be a sermon on Sunday from Get a Life Ministries’ Billy Crone that is free to the public.

Emcee for this event is Pastor Bob Beeman of Sanctuary International. Special guest appearance by pro wrestler and lead singer of the band Fozzy, Chris Jericho.

Tickets are available at bmieventcenter.com.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Sept. 2: Door’s open 4 p.m. – Show begins at 6 p.m.

Saint – 6 p.m.]

Human Code – Band features the following members: [Lead Vocals] Michael Drive of Barren Cross & Gale Force; [Guitarist] George Ochoa of Deliverance & Recon; [Drums] Terry ‘The Animal’ Russell of Holy Solider; [Bass] Todd Libby of Worldview – 7:30 p.m.

Sacred Warrior (All Original Members) – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Door’s open 2 p.m. – Show begins at 4 p.m.

Deny the Fallen (Rey Parra original voice of Sacred Warrior playing music from the new Deny the Fallen CD along with Sacred Warrior classics) – 4 p.m.

Chaotic Resembland – 5:30 p.m.

Billy Crone (Speaker; intro to Sunday’s message) – 7 p.m.

Whitecross – 7:30 p.m.

Barren Cross (All original members)

Sunday, Sept. 4: Doors open noon – Show begins at 2 p.m.

Billy Crone (Speaker) – 2 p.m., free to the public

Classic Petra Resurrection (with Greg X. Volz) – 4 p.m.

Daniel Band – 5:30 p.m.

Fear Not – 7 p.m.

Les Carlsen (Voice of Bloodgood) – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission Day Pass: $30 – Day of show $40

Each band, in addition to Chris Jericho, has meet and greet passes available for purchase at bmieventcenter.com.