Greenville girls’ golf lose first match of season

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VANDALIA — Greenville High School girls’ golf lost their first match of the season against Tipp City on Aug. 22. Playing at Cassel Hills Golf Course, the Lady Wave lost 201-195.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 37. Lexi Slade was second on the team with a 50. To finish out the scoring, Vera Cox and Callee Moore both shot a 57. Sofia Chrisman and Leah Curtis had a 63 and 77 respectively.

For Tipp City, Olivia Kreusch led the team with a 47. Just behind her, Katie Smith had a 48 and Abigail Poston had a 49. Rianna Brownlee and Delaney Decamp both had a 51 while Annaleah Lambert had a 54.

Greenville is now 4-1 on the year with the conference loss.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]