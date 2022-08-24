Versailles golf sweeps Parkway

Drew Terhall

DARKE — Versailles High School defeated Parkway High School in both girls’ and boys’ golf.

The Lady Tigers won on their home course at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, 209-225. Ella Porter led the way with a 41. Lauren Jay was second, shooting a 54. Close behind, Lauren Wietholter shot a 56 and Gabby Dues shot a 58. Emma Garrison had a 59 and Kara Milligan had a 74.

For Parkway, Madison Zouth led with a 54. In order, Emily Clutter shot a 56, Shay Boroff shot a 57 and Addison Leighner shot a 58.

The boys bounced back from a loss against Tri-Village to beat Parkway 183-193. Ethan Dirksen led the team with a 44. Joe Ruhenkamp and Noah Covault both shot a 46. To finish out the scoring, Gabe White had a 47. Carson Heitkamp had a 48 and Brayden Wagner had a 51.

Both varsity teams will take on Minster High School next on Aug. 25. The girls will travel to Arrowhead Golf Course while the boys will play at their home course.

