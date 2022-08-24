Greenville girls’ golf loses to Beavercreek at Turtle Creek

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Greenville girls’ golf team dropped a mid-season non-conference game against Beavercreek High School on Aug. 23 at Turtle Creek.

In the 208-195 loss, Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 36. Lexi Slade was second with a 51. Calle Moore and Sofia Chrisman shot a 60 and 61 respectively to finish the scoring. For the rest of the team; Vera Cox shot a 64; Leah Curtis shot a 69 and Taylor Trissel shot a 70.

For Beavercreek, Makayla Smith led with a 46. Nora Meek was close behind with a 47. Hailey McKenzie and Allee Skinner both shot a 51 to round out the scoring.

Greenville is now 4-2 on the season. The Lady Wave will look to get back in the win column with another non-conference match against Northmont on Aug. 29.

