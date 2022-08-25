Celebration will honor vets and first responders

GREENVILLE — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 3 for the “Red White and Blue” Event honoring Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS personnel at the Greenville City Park. This will be an all-day event with a food truck rally from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. including Nacho Pig, Badges BBQ, Crème De La Crème and Buckeye Burgers.

Touch-A-Truck which will allow a close up view of the City of Greenville Fire Truck, police car, ambulance, and the Darke County K9 Unit will start at 5 p.m. Local bands will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. with Mora & the Boys at 6:30 p.m. and Shannon Clark and The Sugar taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Ansonia American Legion Post 353 will present the colors and Mora Menzie, sophomore at Arcanum High School will sing the national anthem. Eric Fee, owner of Tribute Funeral Homes will be the MC for the event with special guest speakers including veteran Gaylen Blosser, Darke County Sherriff Mark Whittaker and Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman.

The event was organized to honor Darke County first responders and veterans. Eric Fee, Shannon Clark and Jason Blackburn, organizers of the event said “We are very fortunate to have great veterans and first responders in Darke County. We thank them for their continued service to keep us safe here in Darke County. We plan to make this an annual event and grow the event each year.”

We would also like to thank the sponsors for the event who help make it possible including: A&B Coffee, American Muscle Car, Ansonia American Legion Post 353, Belle Fiole Tanning, Bolyard Heating & Cooling, Cavalier Clothing, Commercial Printing, Dave Knapp Ford, Dudley Lipps, EUM Church, Flaig Lumber, The Foutz Foundation, Greenville ACE Hardware, Greenville Federal, Greenville VFW Post 7262, Huntington Billboards, JAFE Decorating, Judge Julie Monin, Julie Willis Realtor-EB Real Estate, Leis Realty, Lightning Electric, Littman Thomas Agency, Reier’s Automotive, Reigning Cats & Dogs, SNAP Fitness, Sollazzo Auto, Tyler Poeppelman–State Farm Agent, Sue Bowman Real Estate Team, Sure Shot Tap House, Tribute Funeral Homes, Wintrow Signs & Designs, and Zegun Arms.

They invite the community and especially all veterans and first responders to attend and allow them to honor and thank you for your service. First responders and veterans can pick-up food truck vouchers to use at the food trucks on Sept. 3 at the Darke County Veteran tent which will be at the Greenville City Park.