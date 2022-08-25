Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County

ANSONIA — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, returns to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This is the first day of school for Ansonia, therefore we ask participants to line up after 4 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.

Shared Harvest is preparing boxes to be distributed to Darke County residents for this hands-free food distribution. A family receiving food will need to bring photo id and a piece of mail and will provide verbal self-attestation for income (household eligibility guidelines are listed below).

All Darke County residents in need of food assistance are welcome to attend this event and receive food. Anyone picking up food should drive to the distribution site during the appropriate hours. We ask, people receiving food need to stay in their vehicles for the registration process and place their car in “Park” while their food is being loaded. With the addition of onsite registration, lines will take a little bit longer. Please be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need.

The event is hosted by Ohio State Extension, Darke County, United Way of Darke County, and Ansonia Local Schools. If you have any questions, please reach out to Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or [email protected]

Visit darke.osu.edu or sharedharvest.org for more information.