VRHC named a ‘Great Place to Work’

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Versailles, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” for its employees, by Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm.

Great Place to Work Certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are, their title, or what they do at the skilled nursing facility. Results were developed from recently given employee surveys.

The Great Place to Work organization evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job at Versailles Rehab. These included:

* Employee pride in the organization’s community impact

* Belief that their work makes a difference

* Feeling their work has special meaning, and more

“Every day, we seek to make Versailles Rehab a rewarding, empowering workplace for our entire staff,” said Carol Lyons, Administrator of the facility. “This is a wonderful honor to receive from our employees and their satisfaction reflects the caring, compassionate atmosphere our residents enjoy.”

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has much to be proud of, noted Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to this great workplace for its dedication to strong company culture.”

“We applaud Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”