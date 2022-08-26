Ohio Valley Gas support UC’s Vision Corner

UNION CITY, Ind. — The addition of Ohio Valley Gas to the growing set of Vision Corner Corporate sponsors was announced jointly by Scott Williams, CEO of Ohio Valley Gas, and Chad Spence, mayor of Union City.

Vision Corner is a collaboration of the City of Union City and the Randolph Eastern School System. The mission of Vision Corner is delivery of educational programs aimed at career enhancement, both secondary school level and adult. Corporate programs will include specific technical skills, workplace readiness skills and leadership/entrepreneurship.. Center of activity will be the reinvented NE corner of Columbia and Pearl Streets, formerly the Apothecary Shoppe.

“We are delighted to welcome Ohio Valley Gas as a Corporate Sponsor,” said Mayor Spence. We appreciate the affirmation of the community value that Vision Corner represents, and this relationship allows us to work closely with OVG regarding potential educational projects.

“Support of economic development in communities that we serve is an ongoing objective of Ohio Valley Gas,” said CEO Scott Williams. “Vision Corner’s emphasis on career-focused education is in the mainstream of long-term economic development. We look forward to a long, mutually advantageous relationship.

For more information: https://visioncorner.org