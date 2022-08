LAURA — The Laura, Ohio Reunion is being planned for Oct. 22 at the Country Diner in downtown Laura. This event is being held to see old friends and all ages are welcome.

The Laura, Ohio Reunion will start at 3 p.m. Bring your own drinks, but snacks will be provided.

For more information, call 937-698-3246, 937-238-0553, or 937-698-5239.