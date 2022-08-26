The importance of structure

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

It seems structure is important, that is, important enough to have existed in the beginning of creation. Man didn’t create structure, it existed in the 24-hour day. Man simply existed within the framework established, laboring during daylight hours and resting in the nighttime. The circadian rhythm existed before scientist discovered and gave it a name.

We don’t need to be an architect or in construction to know when structure is removed everything collapses. We all know the importance of a healthy morning and bedtime routine. Such as, eating a healthy breakfast, stretching, or exercising in the morning and going to bed near the same time each night. As well as good hygiene and grooming both morning and evening.

Every newborn is put on a schedule, every child is taught daily habits, every student is given structure, every employ has a deadline, every homeowner has daily, weekly, and seasonal tasks. Each of us eat around the same time each day. Of course, we have a need for flexibility within our lives, but structure makes that possible by making it easier to complete tasks and allows for better time management. Structure becomes necessary for creating a sense of stability and balance within our lives.

Most of us work best with a daily routine of waking up near the same time every day, getting dressed and driving to our place of employment. Technicians and sales reps may have different places to go each day, but if they are successful, they start their day in approximately the same manner each day. Structure reduces stress and takes away the household hustle and bustle.

Structured repetition helps us achieve our goals. For example, Athletes excel by daily practice, by establishing a routine and improving through repetition. Successful people accomplish their goals in the same manner, by doing the same favorable things repeatedly. When we slack off our routine, we know we are falling short of our potential, but often we do not have the fortitude to persist. However, habit makes willpower and determination easier. Take for instance, it’s not hard to make the bed in the morning if you do it every morning.

Since repetition is key to creating a habit, structure is the easiest way to build good habits. Researchers have found that routine is key to a successful recovery from substance abuse and can have far-reaching psychological benefits for those experiencing depression, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and bipolar disorder.

When we retire, we often need to recreate our routine, most of us still wake up at the same time every morning, but we must find new ways to fill each day. We still want to live a life of purpose so we may volunteer at the church, museum, or school, or find a part time job at the grocery, library, or another local business. Some belong to organizations such as the Eagles, American Legion Auxiliary, or Garden Club. Then there should always be time to join a social group to play cards, go out to eat, take trips, and the like.

“Faith gives you a certain structure and meaning to your life.” ~Riffat Hassan

“With structure comes continuity and greater opportunity of success.” ~C. Edwards

“Life is not found in atoms, molecules, or genes, but in the organization of them. Not in symbiosis, but in synthesis.” ~Edwin Grant Conklin

“Man does not know most of the rules on which he acts; and even what we call his intelligence is largely a system of rules which operate on him but which he does not know.” ~Friedrick Hayek

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 26, VHS Varsity Football at Versailles against Ft. Loramie beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27, VHS JV Football away against Ft. Loramie beginning at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 29, Memory Lane (Senior Citizen) Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Monday, Aug. 29, VHS Freshman Football at home against St. Mary’s beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9–10:15 a.m. for anyone that wants to join in with my widowed women and men friends. (Singles are welcome too).

Thursday, August 31, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Friday, Sept. 2, Karaoke in the Versailles Vet’s Club Bunker beginning around 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, Garage and Bake Sale at the Versailles Vet’s Club from noon–8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10, Versailles MusicFest at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park. Details to come.

BUSINESS NEWS

A Soothing Touch Massage offers massages, sauna time, as well as featuring local artisan’s pottery, macramé, and there are more things on the horizon with homemade baked goods. There are several therapists on staff and offer a variety of services, including Thai Yoga Massage, Chair Yoga, Reflexology, Deep Tissue Massage, Dry Needling, Iridology, Hot Stone Massage, Myofascial Release, Cupping, and more. Check them out at 55 W. Main Street, Versailles or on the web at https://www.asoothingtouchmassage.com of Facebook.

1984 Creative owned by Benjamin and Emily Bey opened a location in Versailles at 32 E Main Street. They customize merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, hoodies, koozies, and more. They have in stock merchandise for the Tiger fan and Versailles residence including infant sizes! 1984 Creative has an online order website (1984creataive.com) and a Facebook presence too. Stop in and welcome them back to Versailles.

Happy birthday wishes to Darold Pierron, Ivo Knapke, Jeremy Huber, Heidi DeMange, Homer Gehret, Randy Bashore, Lisa Heaton, Jane Pierron, Lynn, Brooks and Tessa Blakeley, Mary Jo High, Julie Poeppelman, Karen Westerbeck, Paula Darnell, Jim Millhouse, Emily Gilbert, Kathy Martin Gehret, Carol Frey, Cameo Monnin, Mary Anne Stucke, Crystal Buteau, Steve Borchers, Emily Mumaw, Shelly Grogean Scott Peters, as well as, anniversary wishes to and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named Nicole and Ben Klipstine (5), Leslie and Kevin Phlipot (10), Jamie & Chad Koesters (15), Kelly and Frank Evers (20), Jeffie and Scott Voisard (29), Carla and Gary Hummel (40), Karen and Jeff Keiser (46), Karen and Gary Dues (47), Susan and Phil McEldowney (47), Mary Jo and Jerry Hecht (48), Carmen and Charles Kingrey (52), Sherry and Richard Francis (58), Joanne and Joe Marshal (68), and Aunt Martha and Uncle John Magoto (68) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries. Retirement wishes to Tim Blakeley and Joni Robinson (who retired from teaching at Versailles Schools last fall).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Phillip Gasson (73), Paul Olberding (81), Mary Bruns (87), Marie Huelsman (97), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness encourage others towards improving themselves. None of us have reached perfection but many of us have lost the desire to aspire towards that lofty goal. We all need reminders and encouragement to strive to enter through the narrow gate.