Whirledge joins jazz band for concert

GREENVILLE — This week the Jazz Band takes the stage for a wonderful presentation of music at the Greenville City Park. The concert will be at the Marling Band Shell at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Joining the Jazz Band will be Chelsea Whirledge. She is the vocal music instructor for Greenville Senior High School and has sung with the groups for many years. Whirledge will be singing songs from Summertime to the pop hit from Adele Skyfall.

Joining Whirledge on stage will be the great guitar talents of Bill Westfall. He is an outstanding performer and entertains with the Green DeVilles. Westgall will be soloing with the band on the great guitar feature Sleepwalk.

The Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will also feature many other great pieces of music.

The concert is free and starts at 7 p.m. at the band shell in the park. Plenty of seating is available or you can bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show.