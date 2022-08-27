Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash

PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by, Mary Mote, 66, of Union City, Ind., pulled from a stop sign heading westbound on Wildcat Road. Mote failed to yield the right of way to a south bound 1923 Model T on Palestine Union City Rd driven by Jeffery Mote, 51, of Union City, Ind. striking the Model-T causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. Jeffery Mote was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Mary Mote was not injured. Jeffery Mote’s condition is not known at this time.

This accident remains under investigation.