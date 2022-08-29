Green Wave football is defeated by Stebbins in home opener

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — In their home opener, Greenville High School football lost to Stebbins 42-21.

The Green Wave gave up 506 total yards of offensive to Stebbins. Most of the offensive damage was on the ground, Stebbins had 400 rushing yards as a team.

Things started out a bit rocky for the Green Wave. On their first drive, they fumbled and Stebbins scored on the ensuing drive.

Head coach Bart Schmitz said the team had to take care of the ball better in this game. They had three turnovers in the game.

“We played hard. Kids gave it everything they had. We just cannot turn the ball over like that and expect to win,” Schmitz said.

Greenville bounced back as Brock Short took the ball 55 yards for a rushing touchdwon to tie the game.

With 8:11 left on the clock in the second quarter, Short ran in for another touchdown. The Green Wave took a 14-13 lead.

Stebbins took over from that point on. They took about seven minutes off the clock and scored just before halftime to take a 21-14 lead. They would never give up the lead from that point on.

Stebbins had two players rush for over 100 yards. Damir Dewberry had 178 yards rushing with a touchdown. Behind him was quarterback Adrian Norton with 151 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns.

Norton finished the game passing 5 for 10 with 106 yards passing and three touchdowns. He was picked off by Nolan Ellis.

Short finished the game with 260 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. He tied for the team lead in recpetions with two. Short had 14 yards receiving in the game. Jack Royer led the team in receiving yards with 23 yards.

Evan Manix finished the game five for eight passing with 49 passing yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 26 yards on nine attempts.

Schmitz said the team did show improvement from their last game against Eaton.

The Greenville offense averaged 7.4 yards per play against Stebbins. Last week against Eaton, they averaged 5.6 yards per play.

The Green Wave will have another home game next week as they host Sidney High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

